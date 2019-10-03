Investors Clinic launches School of Real Estate Excellence

Investors Clinic has recently launched Investors Clinic School of Real Estate Excellence (ICSREE).The aim behind the foundation of this institution is to produce the best talent in realty sector, which will help the sector in the longer run. With the right training and skill development model, Investors Clinic aims to skill 2000+ people in first year with 100% placement. The students will be placed in partner real estate companies.

According to NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) the real estate sector is expected to see the incremental human resource requirement of 76 million by 2022 in India.

Speaking about the launch of IC real-estate excellence school, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors Clinic said, “It is a proud moment for us as we have been planning for this Institute for the last three years. We have been facing the problem of lack of trained workforce from the very initial days of our venture. We have intentionally kept the number at 2000+ in the initial year as we want each one of them to be placed in the industry. We would also be keeping a tab on their growth chart for the next three to four years, which has been the biggest apprehension in the skilling industry.”

The first batch has started from September 16th, 2019 with65students already enrolled in this course. “To enhance the quality of this course, we haveindustry experts for both theoretical and vocational training, with best in class infrastructure”, added Honeyy Katiyal.

The minimum criteria for enrolment is only 12th pass. The students will be imparted with technical know-how of the sector along with soft skills, market intelligence and technical knowledge to be at par with industry 4.0 standards to succeed in life.