Jaypee Siddharth along with NGO kids host their annual cake mixing ceremony as a prelude to the Christmas

While Christmas is yet to knock at our doors, the exhilarating aroma of Annual Cake Mixing ceremony organized at the pool side of Jaypee Siddharth, a five star luxury property of Jaypee Hotels & Resorts in the capital has set the mood for holiday revelry. The festive spirit became all the more vivacious by inviting some special guests – Kids from Sai Baba Educational and Care Society, a NGO who took part in the activity along with the hotel guests and chefs. The event is held every year as a harbinger of good fortune, happiness and togetherness.

To make the moment all the more joyous, Executive Pastry Chef Jameel Ahmed chose a 120 year old, third generation recipe for this year’s cake mixing session. The signature cake mix was prepared by mixing dry fruits such as apricots, cherries, cashew nuts, raisins and black currants etc. The mixing table was set up where all the fruits and the drinks were put together. Kids were seen donning the aprons and actively mixing the colourful accumulation of nuts and dry fruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. I P Singh, Vice President, Jaypee Vasant Continental & Jaypee Siddharth, said, “Cake mixing ceremony has become a ritual for us which we eagerly looks forward to every year. The ceremony marks the arrival of winter leading to Christmas and festive merriment. This year, we are very excited to share the joy with such beautiful kids from Sai Baba Educational and Care Society and are sure to create ever lasting memories.”

The rich tradition of Christmas cake is an integral part of Jaypee Hotel’s Christmas celebrations. We curate special menus, unique décor and organize fun filled festive events across all our hotels for a grand celebration.