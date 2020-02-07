JD Majethia's Celebrated 54th birthday with 54 HIV positive kids.

Indian actor turned producer popularly known for Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai visited Parivartan Foundation’s HIV Center, supported by Yuva Unstoppable, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to celebrate his 54th birthday with the HIV positive children.

Parivartan Foundation is a non-profit voluntary organization working for the empowerment of hiv positive children from low income communities. Yuva Unstoppable, an organization working for the underprivileged children of India is actively associated the Foundation since 3 years. Yuva Unstoppable provides nutrition kits, educational support and counselling to more than 400 hiv positive children and their families in this Foundation.

Following a warm & enthusiastic welcome by the high spirited children, Mr Majethia, along with the founder of Yuva Unstoppable, Mr Amitabh Shah, passionately spoke about the wave of inspiration that these children were spreading though their sheer spirit & attitude towards life. Lot of them do not have parents. He also urged the children to think & be positive everyday, “because what you do everyday, you become an expert in that.” He also mentioned that “Where God cannot be everywhere so he sends a mother and where mother cannot reach angels like Amitabh and Yuva Unstoppable reach”

Before he left, Mr Majethia distributed water bottles, protein powder to boost immunity, pastries and of course ‘khichdi’ among the children.