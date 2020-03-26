JK Lakshmipat Univerisity acheives new milestone; 100 percent placement in MBA for three years in a row

Leading higher education institute JK Lakshmipat University has once again proved its prominence with 100 percent placement of their Pinnacle MBA, a program designed by experts from higher education, management studies, business and industry with an aim to offer the right blend of academics, experience and experimentation to the students. The highest package offered was Rs 10 lakh per annum.

JKLU students bagged these offers from on-campus selection processes. The companies which showed interest in the students include ZS Associates, HFFC, Decathlon, JK Tyre, Intellipaat, ISFC, Oppo, HDFC Ergo, Jaro Education, Sokrati Technologies, Lido Learning, People Scout Flipkart, MyOperator, S&P Global, Vivo, Square Yards, JK Paper, Aavas Financiers and Pinclick. Students bagged an average package of over Rs 5 lakhs per annum in the companies mostly in the positions of Associate Manager, Manager, Management Trainee among others.

“When new job profiles are created every now and then in the corporate sectors, it becomes imperative for an education institute to impart sound training and a valued certification. Our institute is committed to continuing our legacy of providing superior business education to students and diversifying the global workforce. Our MBA program provides training to diverse business leaders who not only lead in their industries and a variety of sectors, but who also champion the creation of more diverse and culturally aware businesses that can better serve diverse populations. We are confident that our students will excel wherever they have been placed. We would like to congratulate all of them for their hard work and sound grounding,” said Dr. R.L. Raina, Vice-Chancellor &Director, JKLU.

This year placement graph sees 40% students to get paid more than their program fees in the first year itself, whereas, more than 64% students to get paid more than 80% of the program fees in first year itself.

JKLU’s Pinnacle MBA is a 2-year full-time, residential, post graduate degree programme, where the students are given the opportunity to truly build an entrepreneurial mindset – grounded in academic theory, the program provides the opportunity to learn-by-doing, be inspired by faculty, visiting lecturers, speakers and experts from different domains, industries and geographies, and acquire a broad perspective with a wide variety of courses.