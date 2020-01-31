JK Lakshmipat University to organize SPARDHA, a national level sports extravaganza

India’s premium Institute, JK Lakshmipat University ((JKLU), Jaipur is all set to organize a three-day National Level Sports extravaganza. An annual event titled “SPARDHA” is scheduled from 31stJanuary-2nd February 2020 and will have over 18 different sporting events.

The Sports festival of JKLU has been organized to embody the true spirit of healthy competition and youthful fervor amongst students.

“It goes without saying that participants are the mainstay of any such event and by ensuring maximum participation from our Institute, we hope to make this event a grand success. More participation will increase the chances of the institution to win the most coveted ‘JKLU Overall Championship” said Dr. RL Raina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur.

SPARDHA is a national Level sports festival that is an excellent opportunity to show talent, strength and competitive skills and to nurture the spirit of sports. At Spardha students from various colleges all across India participate to showcase their talent and passion for sports that include cricket, football, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, box cricket, chess, carom, cross-fit, athletics, and LAN Gaming. The last date for registration is 25th January 2020 and fixtures will be sent to the registered team on 29th January 2020.

JKLU is passionate about building the country’s most innovative higher education institution. They help our students perceive learning as a continuous process and to become future-ready professionals with 21st-century skills. It also offers many recreational activities like various clubs and sports activities so that students focus on extracurricular activities as well.