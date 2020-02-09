JKLU organizes Innovations in Technology, Management and Design for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (ICSDG)

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has organized an International Conference on Innovations in Technology, Management and Design for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (ICSDG) at their Jaipur campus on 7th & 8th February 2020, in association with Central University of Rajasthan, Indian Institute of Crafts & Design (IICD) Jaipur, Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, Materials Research Society of India and Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) Jaipur. The conference provided a platform for showcasing innovations in technology, management and design that can address sustainability issues and catalyse actions and partnerships across disciplines and boundaries, to support United Nations 2030 agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The conference attracted around 100 papers from different parts of the country and abroad.

Dr. Subhash Garg, Hon’ble Minister of Technical Education, Govt. of Rajasthan, was the Chief Guest of the occassion and Dr. S.K. Deshpande, Head, Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO), DSIR and Start-up India, Govt. of India, was the Guest of Honour. Dr. R.L. Raina, Vice Chancellor, JKLU and Conference Patron, delivered the Welcome Address, in which he highlighted the relevance of the conference theme and urged researchers to try and integrate innovations in the areas of Technology, Management and Design for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Delivering the Inaugural address, Dr. Subhash Garg commented “There are really two fundamental objectives to achieve the 17 SDGs and they are Education for All and Health for All”. He also emphasised upon the importance of education institutions for providing qualitative education to the students and motivate them to work for improving Indian rural economy and said that Technology and entrepreneurship development for enhancing rural economy should be the motto of underdeveloped and developing countries.

In his address, Dr. S.K. Deshpande focused on environmental sustainability. He urged upon ensuring higher economic growth with a greener economy and advocated enhancing basic health & education facilities for all concerned. He talked about innovative technologies and illustrated with several examples of how these are acting as game changers. He added, “Industrial revolution is important, but at the same point of time, to remove side effects of the industrial revolution, conscious efforts should be taken to develop sustainability towards any kind of resources”.

The Dr. J. P. Naidu, Conference Chair & Dean R&D, JKLU, and Dr Upasana Singh, Conference Convenor, in their addresses, mentioned that researchers, industry practitioners, academicians and various stakeholders of society need to identify ways and means to address the wide range of issues threatening sustainability and leverage best practices to realize holistic well-being.

The conference was also attended by Dr Sanjay Goel and Mr A Balasubramanium, Directors of the Institute of Engineering & Technology and Institute of Design, respectively and had international and national speakers like Dr. Colin de la Higuera, UNESCO Chair, Universite de Nantes, France, Ms. Isabelle Bardem, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Rajasthan, Mr Saji Thomas, United Nations Academic Impact, New York, Dr. Bola Oladejo, Dept. of Computer Science, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, Dr. Ankur Jain, Natural Science Center for Basic Research and Development, Hiroshima University, Japan, Dr. Praveen Kumar, Chair, MCAA, India Chapter, European Commission, Dr. Toolika Gupta, Director, Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD), Jaipur and Mr. Rajeev Bhatnagar, Chief General Manager (QMS & TPM), JK Tyre Ltd. India. Sustainability promoting works of local artisans and cultural events were also showcased at the end of the event.