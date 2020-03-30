JSW Group commits over INR 100 Crores to PM-CARES Fund

In light of the current COVID -19 Crisis, the JSW Group has committed INR 100 Crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) in support to all on-going relief efforts.

Evaluating the current requirements to flatten the curve, the JSW Group hasalso pledged assistance to the following initiatives to complement the INR 100 Crores Contribution:

– Each employee of the JSW Group has committed a minimum of a single day’s salary as a donation to the PM – CARES Fund. Many employees are voluntarily offering more than this as a contribution.

– Funds have also been earmarked to source and import Ventilators for immediate use in all healthcare facilities across the country and to fund Testing Kits, as well as Personal Protective Equipment (masks, gloves etc) for health care workers.

– Communities around the JSW Group Facilities will be provided with staples and other essential dietary requirements.

– Conversion of a number of facilities across JSW Group locations, to Isolation Wards, limiting the stress on community hospitals in the areas.

Chairman of the JSW Group, Mr. Sajjan Jindal while announcing the group’s support shared, “We are continuously evaluating the situation and I can earnestly say that the JSW Group is committed to assisting the government in all ways possible to deal with all COVID – 19 related fallouts.These immediate contributions is what we see is the need of the hour, and we have earmarked further monetary and non-monetary contributions so as to allow us to dynamically respond to all societal requirements in the future.”

These contributions of the JSW Group is an extension of its commitment to Nation Building and every JSW’ite remains committed to serving our nation as required to ensure that this crisis is dealt with in the best possible manner.