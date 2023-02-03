Kaizzen partners with TERI for World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 outreach

Delhi, 3rd February 2023: Kaizzen, a leading integrated communication agency, has partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to curate the media and social media outreach for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023 to be held in New Delhi in February.

The 22nd edition annual flagship event of the not-for-profit, policy research organization is scheduled to be held from 22nd February 2023 to 24th February 2023 at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. WSDS 2023 will focus on the umbrella theme: Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shailly Kedia, Senior Fellow, and Associate Director, TERI said: “The world is approaching the crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda and the sustainable development goals. It is time for the global community to accelerate actions on sustainable development and climate resilience. It has been more than 50 years since the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, popularly known as the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But we still have a long way to go especially in terms of horizontal and vertical integration of sustainable development across spheres. The World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 is planned to take these deliberations forward and discuss the collective action needed to come up with concrete roadmaps for the future.”

After bagging the communication mandate for the event, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, said, “Kaizzen is proud to partner with TERI for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit 2023. It is one of the most important and impactful events around the world addressing pressing issues on climate change and sustainable development. It is a critical issue and it is necessary to take appropriate action on the issue to save mother Earth. We are grateful to TERI for this opportunity.” He added, “Communication – both online and offline – plays a pivotal role in sharing the deliberations with all the stakeholders. We are confident that Kaizzen will help to communicate our message on sustainable development to all the stakeholders. We are looking forward to work with the TERI to make the event a great success.”