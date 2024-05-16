16th May, 2024: The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group—Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette—are hosting The Big CLiQ Sale, a shopping extravaganza where every CLiQ will be rewarded. Scheduled from May 17 to 28, 2024, the highly anticipated 12-day sale will have never-seen-before offers across various categories, such as apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, handbags, home, kids, jewellery, watches, and more, allowing consumers to save big on their favourite brands across the three platforms. From early access to wish-listed products to limited-hour flash deals, it is indeed time to CLiQ, shop, and save this summer.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, “We are excited to announce The Big CLiQ Sale, our flagship sale event that allows consumers to save big on leading global and Indian brands on all three platforms: Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. Tata CLiQ’s journey in these eight years has been simply phenomenal, as we have always committed ourselves to offering brands and products catering to the evolving needs of our esteemed customers and an unmatched online shopping experience. As we celebrate our biggest sale event, we would also like to express our gratitude to our customers, brand partners, and sellers for their support and partnership. We are looking at a very high growth vis-à-vis last year’s sale event across platforms. To achieve this, we have expanded our assortment further by introducing new styles, products, and collections. We look forward to an exceptional response to The Big CLiQ Sale as we continue to focus our efforts on becoming the preferred platform for fashion, luxury, and beauty.”

On Tata CLiQ, one of India’s leading e-commerce destinations, one can avail big deals and bigger rewards on the biggest fashion brands. The sale promises to offer the curated and trendiest collections from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle. Customers can enjoy up to 85% off and an additional 12% off* on their favourite brands, along with added benefits* such as free shipping, cashback, additional coupons, and bank offers. The sale goes live at midnight on May 17 with never-before-seen ‘Door Opening Deals’. The first 500 customers will also get a flat 20% off using a special coupon.

It promises to be a blockbuster shopping season for customers, with amazing offers up for grabs across leading categories such as apparel and footwear. Menswear brands like Adidas, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Puma, U.S. Polo Assn., and more will be up to 30–80% off, while womenswear brands like Forever New, Lifestyle, Only, Pantaloons, Vero Moda, and more will be up to 80% off. Aldo, Adidas, Puma, Red Tape, Skechers, Woodland, and more in the footwear category for men and women are up to 70% off. In addition, one can enjoy offers on watches from brands like Casio, Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, and Titan. The gadgets and jewellery categories are up to 85% off, and the accessories category is up to 90% off.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to unwrap the colossal and avail up to 50% off plus additional 10% off* on leading global and Indian premier and luxury brands. The first 100 customers will also get a special coupon, allowing them to avail an additional flat 15% off.

Dress to impress as womenswear brands like Forever New, Guess, and La Vie En Rose have offers ranging between 20-50% off while menswear brands such as Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, and True Religion have offers ranging between 40-60% off. In the footwear category, avail up to 30–50% off on brands like Adidas, Aldo, and New Balance. In the kid’s category, Boss Kids, Choupette, Joie, Skiphop, Tommy Hilfiger, and more have offers. The Indiluxe section, which features prominent homegrown labels, will have fantastic offers on brands like Behno, Ganga Fashion, Mason Home, Mokobara, Ritu Kumar, Russo Brunello, and Satya Paul.

For watch enthusiasts, avail up to 25–50% off on timepieces from brands like Fossil, Just Cavalli, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Versace. In the luggage and accessories section, brands such as Delsey Paris, Samsonite, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 35–50% off, while handbags from brands like Aldo, Guess, and Mulberry are up to 30–50% off. In the jewellery category, leading brands like Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Police, Swarovski, and Ted Baker have special offers. Flexnest, Le Creuset, SMEG, Spread Spain, and Starbucks will also have offers in the home category.

Step out in style by flaunting trendy sunglasses from Boss, Burberry, Jimmy Choo, and Tom Ford, which will have offers one can’t simply miss. Fragrances from Azzaro, Giorgio Armani, and Yves Saint Laurent are up to 15% off. One can also get gifts with purchases from Bvlgari and Tom Ford fragrances and Moroccanoil in beauty. Beauty brands like Idun Minerals also have exciting offers, and it is also the best time to shop for Dyson, as the brand has an attractive offer on the purchase of select products.

Tata CLiQ Palette, India’s beauty matchmaker, invites customers to get big deals and bigger rewards on the biggest beauty brands. With up to 60% off, it’s the best time to stock up on beauty products. Shoppers can also avail free gifts with purchases from a wide range of brands like Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Kama Ayurveda, Maybelline New York, Minimalist, and more.

Shop for makeup must-haves from brands like Colorbar, Lakme, Maybelline New York, and Sugar Cosmetics, which are up to 50% off. Get the best of skincare essentials from brands like Bioderma, Cosrx, and L’Oreal Paris that are up for grabs at up to 50% off. Haircare brands like Schwarzkopf Professional and Wella Professionals are up to 15-20% off, while fragrances from Guess and Skinn By Titan are up to 50% off. Bath and body brands like Aveeno, Dove, and Nivea, along with men’s grooming products from The Man Company, Truefitt & Hill, and more, have irresistible offers.

In the luxury beauty section, treat yourself to make-up products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is up to 40% off. One can also avail flat 10% off and receive gifts with every purchase of Estee Lauder in skin care and M.A.C make-up products. Forest Essentials in skincare is also offering complimentary gifts. Bvlgari, Calvin Klein, Chopard, and Paco Rabanne in fragrances are up to 40% off. Renowned haircare brand Olaplex is flat 10% off, and Kevin Murphy too has offers.

Leading banks are also participating in the sale with a 10% instant discount on American Express and Bank of Baroda credit cards from May 16 to 28, 2024 on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. *T&C apply