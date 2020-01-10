Kodak HD LED TV teases the launch of its Official Android TVs at CES 2020

India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), has today announced the launch of Kodak HD LED TVs Official Android TVs at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The conference is currently taking place in Las Vegas, US.

Kodak HD LED TV is betting big on its Android TV which is going to be the Flagship product of the brand. After announcing the launch at CES 2020, Kodak HD LED TV will be doing mass production of its android TV and will be launching it officially in India in the month of February 2020. The TV will be coupled with impressive array of features such as Android 9 Pie.

In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs which received an overwhelming response from the customers.