Kodak HD LED TVs to participate in Big Shopping Days Sale on Flipkart

Kodak HD LED TV has partnered with the leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart, for ‘Big Shopping Days Sale’ which begins on 1st December and will be on for next 4 days.

Kodak HD LED TV, being the leading brand in TVs, has a lot in store this winter season. Some of the exciting offers are Kodak 32-inch HD Smart TV and Kodak 43-inch 4K XPRO TV which are available at attractive prices of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 20,499 respectively. The brand is also offering huge discounts on its HD and FHD series television.

According to Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, “We received an overwhelming response from the customers during the festive season. This has strengthened our commitment to offer best in-class technology at very affordable prices. Thus, we are delighted to announce our participation in another big sale by Flipkart and we hope that we receive the similar kind our response from the customers”.

In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs.

Buyers can avail the offer by referring to Flipkart, some of the offers are showcased below-