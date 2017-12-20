Kumari Builders and Developers forays into villa segment

Kumari Builders and Developers is planning to invest Rs.500 crore over the next five years in building villas. The Bengaluru-based developer plans to expand its property portfolio by 1.8 million sqft in the villa segment.

Backed by successful completion of eight residential apartment properties and two ongoing projects, the developer is entering the villa segment with the launch of two accessible luxury developments in Malur and SarjapuraRoad. The 50-acre project in Malur will offer 750 homes, while the 12-acre project on Sarjapur Road includes 192 villas.

Bengaluru is one of the most promising real-estate investment markets in India. With a mere 6,400 unitsavailable as of 2016, the villa projects in the city have seen a remarkable absorption rate of around 55 per cent. Sarjapura, Bellary Road, Whitefield, Hoskoteand Hosur Road are the emerging residential hubs for villa projects, with valuation of properties reaching up to Rs one crore. Within a notable radius of these localities, villas are priced anywhere from Rs 4,500 per sqft soaring upwards to Rs15,000 per sq ft. The demand in these strategic locations has led several property investors to construct villa properties in and around these areas. To this end, the villa category seemed to be the next logical step for Kumari Builders and Developers.

Contrary to the common belief that villas are expensive, Kumari Builders and Developers is proposing properties at accessible rates, enabling young working professionals to take their first step into independent living.

“Over the past four years, we have delivered residential projects of high standards with great forethought and commitment. Having created beautiful apartments for around 400 families, we don’t want to stop here. We are aiming to fulfil the dreams of young home buyers who wish to own independent plots or villas,” says Ashok Naidu, Director of Kumari Builders and Developers.

“Usually villa projects situated at strategic neighbourhoods combining quality construction and transparent transactions are priced higher, but we want to help IT professionals working around these prime locations to own their dream villa at rates that are accessible to them,” says Ashok. He further adds that the residential projects would be within 30-40 minutes of drive time from some of the major IT hubs.

Working professionals in ITPL will find the Malur project a perfect place to retreat after a hard day’s work. Designed to meet all modern-day needs, this development meets the requirements of those who are looking for their future homes or for an investment opportunity.

The Malurproject is scheduled for launch in January 2018, while the villa development on Sarjapura Road will be launched in April 2018. With the launch of the two villa projects, Kumari Builders and Developers is all set to take accessible luxury living to a whole new level.