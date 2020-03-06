L V Prasad Eye Institute Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar become the first institutes in the States of Telangana and Odisha to be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS)

Hyderabad: The L V Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar become the first institutes in the States of Telangana and Odisha respectively to be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS). A formal MoU was signed between Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute and Dr Jitu Lal Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking & Quality Assurance on 6 February 2020 to formalize this partnership.

Hospitals in the states of Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi can currently apply for this empanelment. This empanelment will greatly benefit the poor out-station patients coming to our hospital from outside Telangana. Going forward, LVPEI will also apply for their Bronze standard of Accreditation for its secondary centres in Telangana and Odisha to help poor patients visiting these centres from the neighbouring states. The poor patients of Telangana and Odisha are already getting these benefits at the L V Prasad Eye Institute under the Arogyasri and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna by the state Governments of Telangana and Odisha respectively.

About L V Prasad Eye Institute:

The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1987 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, comprehensive eye care institution. LVPEI is governed by two trusts: the Hyderabad Eye Institute and the Hyderabad Eye Research Foundation. The Institute is a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness and a Global Resource Centre for VISION 2020: The Right to Sight initiative. LVPEI has ten active arms to its areas of operations: Clinical Services, Education, Research, Vision Rehabilitation, Rural and Community Eye Health, Eye Banking, Advocacy and Policy Planning, Capacity Building, Innovation and Product Development.

The LVPEI pyramidal model of eye care delivery currently includes a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, 3 tertiary centres in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, 20 secondary centres and 183 primary care vision centres that cover the remotest rural areas in the four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.