Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Strengthens Corporate Practice With Ashwin Mathew

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S), India’s leading full-service law firm, is pleased to announce that partner Ashwin Mathew has joined the firm’s corporate practice in Mumbai where he will be focusing on M&A, PE, general corporate and financing work. He is a lawyer with over 20 years of experience and brings corporate law expertise to the firm along with a passion for knowledge and learning. He was a partner at various firms including Khaitan & Co during his legal career.

Commenting on Ashwin’s addition, Mr. V. Lakshmikumaran, Managing Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, said, “We remain committed to adding strong talent across practice areas at the firm and are thrilled to welcome Ashwin. After meeting him multiple times, it was clear to me that he is at a good position as a lawyer and will be a great asset to our firm with his infectious thirst for knowledge.” He added that “Ashwin’s experience and skillset dovetail well with the firm’s existing capabilities to further deepen our corporate and financing practice in Mumbai. With strong focus on deep research and excellent drafting and client management skills, we look forward to building a robust team under him in Mumbai to pursue the firm’s commitment to service the ever-expanding needs of our clients excellently.”

Ashwin obtained his law degree in 1998 from the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and completed his LLM from the University of Cambridge in 2007.