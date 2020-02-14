Last Minute Low-Stress Gift Ideas to make this Valentine’s Day special

Running out of time and still want to make the day super special? No need to go in full panic mode. There are plenty of good last-minute gift ideas that you can arrange. The below gifts can definitely guarantee a personal touch to your gifts and make your moment with your loved ones super special.

Monogram Planter

Gifting plants is a new trend. They are eco-friendly and have a lot of benefits. This time, instead of buying, go for a DIY approach. Take a simple cube or planter and personalize it with your loved one’s initials. Then, run by your local garden store to pick up a beautiful and low maintenance plant.

Homemade Perfume

It’s also something that they will wear every day – thinking of you. That’s why giving someone perfume is a sign of affection. Last, but not least, perfume is a special gift because it’s something people don’t buy very often. Instead of buying, you can make a Floral and herb perfume using water and essential oils. Add fresh herbs and flowers to the spray bottle for a fuller scent.

A romantic candlelight dinner

Classic! Quality time in a perfect ambiance always works. You can begin your day with flowers and cards, go shopping and end your day with a romantic dinner. Read through newspapers and event listing sites and make a choice. For example, The Den Bengaluru, India’s first millennial luxury hotel has organized a special couple dinner for the occasion of Valentine’s Day. There are other places that take this day seriously and look at offering special evenings and cuisines.

Financial Independence to your lady love

In this modern-day, though women are self-made but still refrain from exercising their financial independence. They rely on their loved ones to make their financial decisions. Direct her to the world of financial independence by suggesting her apps like Groww who enable first investors to acquire the necessary knowledge and start building their own portfolios. This valentine’s, give her the wings

Sundae Kit

Pack all of the sundae essentials into a box: chocolate syrup, peanuts, candy, and cones. Any family member or friend will love receiving this tasty kit!