LemonadeLXP Introduces Ready-Made Digital Banking Curriculum

Ottawa, Canada: LemonadeLXP, the all-in-one learning experience platform for financial institutions, has released a curriculum to help financial institutions drive digital banking fluency amongst frontline staff. The curriculum provides training managers with a blueprint for assembling the ready-made training modules from LemonadeLXP’s courseware library, the Content Exchange, into an engaging digital baking training program.

The curriculum creates a scaffolded approach to learning, guiding learners through the basics of online and mobile banking applications, while also teaching the soft skills needed to promote and support these digital products.

“The pandemic has put financial institutions in a tricky spot. To support the sudden influx of members/customers to their digital channels, they need to quickly upskill remote frontline staff. Since we’ve been creating digital banking training for years, we realized we were in a unique position to help,” said LemonadeLXP CEO, John Findlay. “Having launched the Content Exchange a few weeks back, we’re now able to author content and curricula for our clients to download to their instances. We chose digital banking first because our clients had a pressing need.”

Once clients download the curriculum, admins are able to modify the material to customize it to their respective institutions. To speed up customization, the curriculum highlights specific areas that each financial institution should customize for their organization.

The digital banking curriculum is the first of multiple curricula that LemonadeLXP is planning to release. In their next development sprint, the LemonadeLXP team will be creating curricula for financial education, sales, and customer experience.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. It’s the only platform that combines an addictive microlearning experience for training onsite and remote staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff and help customers migrate to digital channels. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time.