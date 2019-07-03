Liberty Shoes Inaugurates Check Dam As A Part Of Their Csr Activity

As a part of the CSR Activity Liberty shoes Inaugurated CHECK DAM at NEEM KA THANA in Rajasthan. The Check dam has been made with the help of LIBERTY SHOES and SANJIV BANSAL Charitable trust. The dam will be benefitting around 10000 locals and around 20000 cattle fields.

The CHECK DAM was inaugurated today at the Sekar area which was built in memory of the elders and the Liberty family.

The dam was inaugurated in the presence of Executive Director Liberty Shoes Mr. Shammi Bansal who said “This is definitely going to benefit our future generations to keep the water level always recharged which will ultimately help in water conservation. With such dams every year there is a rise in 4 to 5 meters of the ground water level”