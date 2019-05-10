Lighthouse Announces Final Close of Third Fund

Lighthouse, India’s leading, middle market private equity firm, announces the final closing of Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited (Fund III) at approximately USD 230 million (INR 1,600 crore), with additional capital available for co-investment opportunities. Including predecessor funds, Lighthouse now advises and manages cumulative AUM of nearly half a billion USD.

Investors in Fund III include global institutions such as the IFC, CDC Group, and DEG, as well as a number of large, global endowments, pension funds and family offices.

“We thank our existing investors, many of whom have backed our efforts for a decade plus, and we welcome our new investors into the family. Their support will allow us to continue to find and back great entrepreneurs building strong long-term businesses, encouraging them to Dream, Dare, Scale, and Care,” said partners of Lighthouse in a joint statement.

Fund III will make investments of INR 50-300 Crores in high growth opportunities. Lighthouse supports its portfolio companies with a team of 15 professionals, as well as operating advisors with decades of experience leading some of the world’s foremost consumer companies. Lighthouse works closely with its companies on strategy, operational enhancement, marketing and sales optimization, M&A, human capital enhancement and ultimately value creation and unlocking.

Founded in 2006 by Sachin Bhartiya, Sean Sovak and Mukund Krishnaswami, Lighthouse has earned a reputation for finding and backing some of India’s leading consumer brands. Its portfolio includes marquee consumer-centric brands such as Bikaji Foods; WOW! Momo; Kama Ayurveda; Cera Sanitaryware; FabIndia; and V2 Retail.

Fund III has already made four investments — in leading orthotics brand, Tynor; footwear major Aqualite; mattress brand Duroflex; and online beauty retailer Nykaa.com.