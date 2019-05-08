Linium Recognized by ServiceNow

Linium, a Ness Digital Engineering Company and a leading provider of digital business, engineering, experience and transformational consultancy services, has been recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 ServiceNow Americas IT Workflow Partner of the Year. The achievement is the result of demonstrating overall excellence in expanding the breadth and depth of its IT Transformational Cloud Practice size.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem recognizes the achievements and contributions of its best in class partners who have successfully grown its ServiceNow business through transformation or innovation in business, technology and customer success. This year’s awards are based on partner performance in 2018 – a combination of revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth, and business innovation or transformation.

“Always doing the right thing for our customers, employees, and partners is core to Linium’s culture and integral to sustained success,” said Joe Burke, president, North America at Linium. “This award reflects our comprehensive approach to helping our customers leverage ServiceNow as part of their overall digital business strategy. Our deep roots in software engineering help us guide our customers and take into account a range of areas from data and analytics to DevOps and automation. Today’s organizations need to elevate employee experiences and reshape customer service, and Linium is fully committed to making this a reality for our customers.”

With over 3,500 successful enterprise transformations since its inception in 2000, Linium enables modern workforce experiences and empowers organizations to make better decisions faster by enhancing collaboration, reducing manual tasks, aligning work to business priorities, and resolving issues quickly and proactively. Converging 4,000+ strategic thinkers, exceptional technologists, and user experience experts from around the globe, Linium is dedicated to creating the most value-driven experience for its customers by applying non-traditional thinking to solve traditional business challenges. From designing cutting-edge modern service experiences to mitigating compliance risk; gaining financial visibility to resolving security threats; building custom applications to managing operations, Linium solves complex business challenges across the enterprise.

***