LinkedIn ranks Stanza Living as one of India’s ‘Top startups to work for’

New Delhi: Stanza Living, India’s largest student housing operator, has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Startups 2019 list for India. The LinkedIn report, which highlights India’s best startups to work for, is based on several metrics such as employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. Stanza Living made its place amongst the top 25 startups alongside several other high-growth ventures in sectors as diverse as hotels, technology, financial services, logistics and more..

A dynamic start-up operating in India’s high-potential student housing sector, Stanza Living has a strong mix of young and experienced professionals. On the back of its high-paced growth, eciting value proposition and work culture, it has attracted professionals from industry-leading organizations including PayU, Flipkart, Future Retail, McKinsey, Airtel, Zomato, Grofers, Snapdeal, etc.

Commenting on the achievement, Anindya Dutta, MD & Co-founder – Stanza Living, said, Being recognized by a global platform such as LinkedIn is extremely gratifying for Stanza Living. This indicates that our efforts to build a robust, engaging and growth-focused work environment are being appreciated by our employees and the industry. Going forward, we will continue to focus on enhancing employee experience and make Stanza Living the very best place to work!”

In a bid to amplify its in-house tech infrastructure, the brand has also recently grown its engineering team by over 45 tech experts, apart from strategically recruiting key talent across other functions. By aggressively expanding its team, Stanza Living aims to ramp up its operations and enhance end-user experience. Being a part of LinkedIn Top Startups list further cements Stanza Living’s commitment to becoming India’s most loved startup – by its customers and its employees!