‘Mainstreaming Internet of Things’ will be the focus at IoT India Congress 2019

The fourth edition of the IoT India Congress is set to take place on August 22nd and 23rd, 2019 at Hotel LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru. Organized by the Internet of Things (IoT) Panel of The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the Congress will focus on the rapidly expanding applications of IoT technology and will discuss the Mainstreaming of the Internet of Things across 10 sectors – Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Digital Communications, Healthcare, Standards & Regulatory, Agricultural, Retail, Energy, Skills and Defence.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law & Information Technology and Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) are the Chief Guests for the event. Shri Anjum Parvez, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka will be present as the special guest.

This year’s edition of the IoT India Congress is supported by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog. The platform has, in the past, gained encouragement and support from key ministries within the Government of India and has seen active participation from industry bodies that include Industrial Internet Consortium, IEEMA, IEEE, FISME, NASSCOM, European Business Group, Broadband India Forum, Department of Telecommunications, CPWD, Government of India and many others.

Key highlights of this edition include:

Over 100 speakers across 2 days

across 2 days IoT Experience Zones – where attendees can touch, feel and experience IoT first-hand. A primary healthcare center of the future will be showcased.

– where attendees can touch, feel and experience IoT first-hand. A primary healthcare center of the future will be showcased. Future Tech Spotlight – a sneak peek into the future of IoT by leading R&D speakers

– a sneak peek into the future of IoT by leading R&D speakers Live Problem solving panel discussions – a panel of experts solving business cases built around critical industry challenges

a panel of experts solving business cases built around critical industry challenges Workshops at this year’s IoT India Congress are designed to understand IoT architecture, create IoT applications and finally apply various analytical and ML techniques on the IoT data. The workshops will educate, inform and enable individuals and companies to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar IoT market.

at this year’s IoT India Congress are designed to understand IoT architecture, create IoT applications and finally apply various analytical and ML techniques on the IoT data. The workshops will educate, inform and enable individuals and companies to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar IoT market. PoP 91 Innovation Challenge – a unique contest that aims to find actual and implementable solutions for real-world industry problems through Internet of Things. This first of its kind competition will have 350 teams, across 7 sectors competing over 3 months to win a cash prize up to INR 1,00,000 or an Incubation or recruitment opportunity in a top corporate firm/startup accelerator.

To recognise the contributions of thought leaders in the IoT space, the Congress will host the Thought Leadership Awards, and the PoP 91 Innovation challenge awards, where the winners of the month-long challenge will be recognized at the event.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Congress, Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head of the IET, said, “We’ve come a long way in the last 3 years, from unifying the fragmented IoT Ecosystem in India, to unravelling business outcomes, to actually demonstrating them. With this edition we hope to showcase and discuss the application of IoT to advance business outcomes. We are excited about this edition as it comes full circle from understanding to now applying IoT in bigger and better ways.”

Rishi Bhatnagar, Chairman, IET IoT Panel and IoT India Congress, and President, Aeris Communications (India) said, “Industrial IoT has been growing at a rapid rate in India. The IAMAI (The Internet and Mobile Association of India) and Deloitte Industrial IoT predict that IoT will be a $12 billion opportunity in India. Serving as a platform for industry experts, policy makers and startups to come together, the last three editions of the IoT India Congress provided the opportunity to discuss future business outcomes. With this edition we hope to see more industry leaders coming together to discuss the exponential applications of IoT. We look forward to seeing great participation from IoT enthusiasts from across the country.”