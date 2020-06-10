Marketers decode the real meaning of #VocalforLocal

The clarion call to go #VocalforLocal by Prime Minister Modi is a constraint led call, as it is not easy for any of the industry to be self-sufficient. At an interactive webinar conducted by IIHMR University, Jaipur on Decoding #VocalforLocal, marketers and brand consultants decode the real meaning of # VocalforLocal. The webinar was kick started by Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President IIHMR University, Jaipur with a focus on emphasizing the importance of research and how university is meeting those high standards of research-based content which made huge impact on policy making. The webinar was moderated by Dr. Sheenu Jain, Chair Branding & Communications, IIHMR University which was attended by 1640 participants.

If you aspire to be global brand, first try to be local brand leader said, RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF Ltd (Amul)

Referring back tomid-70’s, India was a milk deficit country and with the help of farmers, policy makers and political support, India is now self-sufficient as far as milk is concerned. But it was a long-term policy decision which made India, the world’s largest producer of milk by mid-90’s. So, Indians should trust and believe in their abilities, skills, resources, and people. At the same time, we need to understand that Indians are not buying Indian brands like Amul, Parle, Haldiram, because they are made in India, but since consumers are getting quality, process, and affordability in buying these brands. The PM’s idea of #AtmanirbharBharat implies that money should come back to India, in terms of valuation, dividend royalty and technical R&D. India being the fastest growing economy, where middle class is the highest spending category, government should make 20-30 years policy, then only Indian brands can become global brand leader. Along with this, trust in Indian manufacturing will also play a major role in promoting #VocalForLocal.

We need to separate the emotion from the reality, and that emotion is Make in India, said Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

Brand Guru Mr. Bijoor, being currently associated with auto industry said the ancillary which is used in auto industry is being exported from 6 different countries which, currently is quite difficult to really manufacture in India. Although India itself has robust tooling centers and production centers but they are not yet developed to be able to supply to global auto manufactures even in India. Therefore, self-reliance and self-sufficient is the mantra for most of the countries in world. If we really aspire to be self-sufficient here in India, we should rush in to it very fast.”

He further said that #VocalforLocal is a plan, for some industries, it is an immediate plan, for some it’s a two-year plan and for some categories, may be seven or more years from now. In food & beverage category, India is doing exceedingly well, but when it comes to tech products and services, it is disappointing, like the ‘Mitron App’ which is a live example of tech product in India, where we are not able to match the quality with global brands. The day, India will able to make and crack tech products, India will achieve its #VocalforLocal dream. Indian Multinational companies like ITC, large Indian companies like Dabur and retro cool companies like Patanjali will take this solid plan of #VocalforLocal ahead in India.

Small initiatives in rural areas will help achieving the PM’s aim of #AtmanirbharBharat, said Heera Lal IAS, Additional Managing Director, National Health Mission, UP

Heera Lal a bureaucrat with a difference has been #VocalForLocal even before PM’s announcement and had been promoting local consumption by local production during his tenure at District Banda, UP. His idea of utilizing existing policies to empower farmers at Banda was a hit project as the farmers, women from self-help groups, people in fisheries & dairy industry are being sent on regular trainings to learn the advance form of farming and knowledge gaining tours to understand and learn more about their local way of working. During his tenure, the people were also sent toRalegan Siddhi (Village of Anna Hazare) to understand the idea of model village, which can be implemented in their own district. He, being a former District Magistrate of the Banda district, said, there is a need to change the system of governance and people should change their habits and adapt themselves according to the changing environment.

Local in customer demands, global in product quality and standards is the key for #VocalForLocal said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company ltd.

Indian brands that can deliver world class quality along with innovative and differentiated products, consistency in experience will be the leaders in #VocalForLocal scenario. As a part of Tata group, we saw rising trends of pride in buying Indian products. Along with this, it is important for a business to work in an organized manner, like what Tata is doing since last 25 years. #VocalForLocal should focus on the process of creating the products by utilizing the skills of local people by providing them the right work environment and dignity. Every brand which aspires to be a global leader should always work on 4P’s i.e., Purity, Process, People and Planet. Building purposeful business should be the first objective for #VocalForLocal.

Made in India, needs to evolve Made by India and Made for India said Samar Singh Sheikhawat (Former CMO), United Breweries Limited.

The reason why china becomes a global leader is because it had a strong domestic market. Consumers care about brands, products, services, experiences, and they will only succeed in India, if they are relevant to Indian market in Indian conditions and sensitive to Indian culture. A small consumer segment perhaps might changes their habits for some time, but majority of people will continue to buy what they want. So, anything which improves the safety and quality of life will surge and so do businesses in this category. Hence, #VocalForLocal should focus on delivering quality and safety in its products.

Brands are competing for consumer attention, but India is not good at marketing their own products said Saurabh Uboweja, Founder & Managing Partner, BOD

To make a brand successful, local integration is the key. Gradually we are learning to own up our products and identity, which we have lost some time back like what we did to yoga and Ayurveda. The Indian entrepreneurs, even with a small idea, aspire to build a global brand for India. Therefore, we need to create a path for them, nurture their capabilities, and convert passion into tangible results before anyone else does for them. Also, we need to understand the strategies for global brands that they invest a lot in market intelligence, which helps them understand Indian culture over anyone else. So, if companies are very much awake and are in the moment with their customers, they would continue to be preferred by their customers because at the end of the day, brands are competing for consumer attention.