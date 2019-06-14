Master Class on Eggless & Vegan Recipes by Chef Toni Rodriguez at Academy of Pastry Arts, Mumbai

Academy of Pastry Arts, India is hosting a master-class session with world-renowned Vegan Pastry Chef Toni Rodriguez on 7th, 8th, and 9th June at their Mumbai center. The 3-day master class program is going to be remarkable as Chef Toni will be providing hands-on training to the budding Chef’s on vegan and eggless recipes. He will also taste the dishes prepared by the students and will provide his live feedback which will be a great morale booster for the students. He will also be discussing pedagogy with the faculty members which will not only give them a new perspective towards teaching but will also brush up their leadership skills.

Originally from Barcelona, Spain, Chef Toni Rodriguez is a globally renowned Vegan pastry chef. He is also the founder of Europe’s first vegan patisserie, Lujuria Vegana. In 2003, he chose the vegetarian regime and in 2004, the vegan. For the students at Academy, it is going to be a nice learning curve as none other than the vegan pastry king himself will teach them the tricks of the trade and will also provide his first-hand feedback on their performance.

For the benefit of students, the academy organizes Demo and Walk-Through Classes on every Friday where notable culinary faculties visit and evaluate the recipes being prepared by students. Recently, the academy organized one such Demo and Walk-Through class where delicacies like Plated desserts, Modern French Pastries, Petit Gateaux- Basic and Chocolates- have been taught.

Such events also give the opportunity to experience the first-hand training and teaching techniques of famous Academy Chefs. Attendees can witness budding Chefs preparing food items that tempt the taste buds. Also, guests are invited to taste snacks and pastries during such Demo & Walk-Through classes every Friday.

Commenting on the same, Chef Niklesh Sharma, Founder, Academy of Pastry Arts, said, “We here at Academy have always stressed on quality teaching through practical cooking classes and we regularly invite world-renowned Chefs to provide our students with the world’s best hands-on training module. Chef Toni’s bakery classes at the Academy will be very insightful for the students and will help them in up-skilling their cooking methods.”

Sharing his thoughts on his visit at Mumbai center, Chef Toni Rodriguez said, “It is always a pleasure to be with the bright and talented students of Academy of Pastry Arts. These budding Chefs have always inspired me to bring the best in every delicacy I prepare. It’s actually a win-win situation where both the parties interact, train, teach and learn to grow.”