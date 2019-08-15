Medsusa Supports Indian Women Volleyball Team for European Masters Games, 2019

Medusa, one if the India’s leading beer brand recently supported the Women’s Volleyball Team in European Masters Games 2019 by becoming an official sponser for the team. The team won gold for India.

European Masters Games 2019 were held in Torino (Italy) on 26 July – 4 August 2019. The EMG is a great multi-sport event, consisting of 27 summer sports, that is held every 4 years. These European Masters Games are open to all athletes aged 25/30/35 and older (Masters / Age Groups).

Speaking on this proud moment, Mr. Avneet Singh, Managing Director of Medusa said, “It was a great honor for Medusa to be part of such a great event as a sponsor. Everyone played so well and It was a great achievement for the Indian Volleyball girls team as they won gold for India. it’s nothing less than a proud moment for everyone. We are looking forward to be a part of such more actives on a global level.”

Medusa was born in 2018 with the only objective to support the millennial consumers who are looking out for new taste and flavor in the Indian market. Medusa is an India –based beer company with a strategic marketing division and a quirky and contemporary packaging. Medusa understands that beer is a passion, a lifestyle choice and importantly, a historic drink with a unique culture that needs to be preserved. Over the years, medusa has become the perfect combination of best barley malt and imported hops from Germany with 5.9% alcohol strength. Medusa brand logo is inspired by the original character of a beautiful girl in Greek mythology who later cursed her beauty by Athena, turning onlookers to stone