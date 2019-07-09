Mega Health Camp ’offered Free Medical Services to over 700 people in Hisar

In an endeavor to bring Health Awareness, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in association with Bishnoi Samaj, Hisar organized one of the biggest Super specialty Health Camp in Hisar, Haryana. The camp saw participation from over 1000 people and more than 700 benefitted from free medical services and medical tests.

The attendees were given free medical consultation by Senior Doctors of Fortis Gurugram. The main motive of the camp was to create awareness and educate people on the importance of different medical ailments, its diagnosis, treatment and intervention. This camp is one of such events where the people of Hisar saw participation from Directors of different medical specialties and gave consultation on diseases related to Oncology, Nephrology, Cardiology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Pediatric nephrology among others.

Senior Consultants who participated in the event included – Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director and HOD, Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Dr. Niranjan Naik, Director Surgical Oncology. Consultation for kidney related diseases was offered by Dr. Salil Jain, Director, Nephrology &Kidney Transplant, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery consultation was offered by Dr. Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery and Dr. Rakesh Jain, Director offered Pediatric Neurology services to the children.

In addition to this, free Blood Pressure Checkup, Blood Sugar Checkup, was also carried to create awareness about diabetes and hypertension which is one of the most worrisome and common health issues prevalent in this region. ECG, Urine Deposit test and Creatinine blood test was also done on the attendees of the Health Camp.

Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Being a healthcare provider our main aim is to educate people on how to live a healthy lifestyle.If people are aware of the symptoms of a disease and realize the importance of early detection, half the battle is won. Our purpose to organize this camp is to provide education and free medical services to the society.