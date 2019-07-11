Miss Deaf Asia 2018 inaugurates Sivantos’s 1st North-East Ear Sound Centre at Guwahati

Nishtha Dudeja, Miss Deaf Asia 2018 today inaugurated the Sivantos’s first ear sound centre of North-East at Guwahati to provide the latest technology in hearing and speech solutions for the people of North-East. It is the world’s leading brand of hearing aids.

Dudeja is the brand ambassador for Sivantos India Pvt Ltd. The city of Guwahati is very close to the heart of Miss Dudeja as she had spent the initial three and a half years of her life here. She started her journey from Guwahati and became a world-renowned figure.

“I am very happy that Sivantos India is opening their first Best Sound Centre in Guwahati where people will get the complete solution to all the hearing and speech problems under one roof. I wish that all the hearing impaired children to get hearing aids and speech therapy so that they can be integrated with the mainstream. I want to complement Sivantos India for their efforts in this direction. In fact, Sivantos India is opening their Best Sound Centres across the length and breadth of our country to provide the latest technology in hearing and speech solutions for all the people” affirms said Nishtha Dudeja, Miss Deaf Asia 2018.

The ravishing beauty who was born deaf did not think of herself being differently abled and chose to take her fate in her own hands and won the Miss Deaf Asia 2018 title at the 18th edition of Miss and Mister Deaf World -Europe -Asia Beauty Pageant 2018.

“Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd. is excited to introduce a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity to the people of Guwahati & North-East, enabling users to take greater control of their personal hearing experience. Under the aegis of The Best Sound Centre, we are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products which provide high-quality listening experience to the user, customised for his needs,” said Mr Avinash Pawar, CEO Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd.

Dudeja is the first Indian to have won any title at Miss Deaf World Pageant. She faced very tough competition from the contestants of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Israel, Czech Republic, Belarus, Mexico, South Africa, etc.