Motiwala and Sons launched Dazzle collection

Motiwala and Sons Jewellers, the one-stop destination for legacy jewellery has recently launched its new Dazzle Collection. Consisting of Diamonds and Polki, each bauble from the collection oozes an eternal appeal. The intricate designs fused with traditional and western art have lent the brand an image for creating exquisite jewellery. The flawless blend of coloured gemstones makes the collection an epitome of elegance and class. The collection was recently unveiled at a fashion show in Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi, where various models showcased the jewellery gracefully.

As the name suggests, Dazzle, the spring wedding collection by Motiwala and Sons, is a promise to make the brides feel more dazzling. Showcasing a variety of majestic necklaces, dreamy chandelier earrings and statement rings, each ornament from the collection is destined to beautify the bride and the bridesmaids. This collection will surely be an heirloom souvenir for all the brides to be.

Ms. Sachhi Singh, Director & Jewellery Designer, Motiwala and Sons, said, “Dazzle is an ode to the love for diamonds and polkis of every woman. Each jewel in the collection is a remembrance that every woman is sure to cherish forever.”