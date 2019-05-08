Myntra announces Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as its first official brand ambassadors

Myntra announces the launch of ‘Go Myntra-la-la’, a brand campaign that brings alive the joyful experience of shopping for fashion on the brand’s platform. The campaign kicks off with an ad film starring Myntra’s first official brand ambassadors, ace cricketer Virat Kohli and leading Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka represent the young, confident and successful India of today hence a great choice as ambassadors for a new age brand like Myntra.

The film taps into music as a key element and delivers a musical anthem for Myntra, an acoustic identity that will be an asset for the brand henceforth. The tune symbolises the joy of shopping for fashion on Myntra and the music is adapted from La Vern Baker’s famous song Tra – la – la.

The campaign thought was inspired by Myntra’s vision to offer an online shopping experience for fashion that is as enriching and offers an unmatched user experience with hi-tech features that go beyond the act of adding items to a cart by delivering the joy of discovery, inspiration, experimentation and social experience. The narrative strings together various features and propositions like Visual Search- that allows users to click a picture of any merchandise and search for it on the Myntra platform; category stores like Sneaker Store that allows for relevant category curation; Try & Buy- which enables users to physically try out multiple clothes from the comfort of their home before making the final purchase; personalized stores for a more involved shopping experience; and finally Myntra Insider- the brand’s loyalty program.