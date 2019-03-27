Netmeds.com acquires health tech start-up KiViHealth

Netmeds.com takes another step towards becoming one of India’s leading digital healthcare service providers with the announcement that it will be acquiring the health-tech startup KiViHealth in a cash and stock deal.

KiViHealth is a practice/clinic management platform and its USP is built around its unique “digital prescription pad” tool which allows doctors to generate digital prescriptions. Creating a prescription digitally not only rules out any possible misinterpretation of the medication or dosage, it also creates an electronic historical health records storage for the benefit of the patient as well as the physician. AI based prescription management technology helps doctors diagnose similar conditions in patients and helps healthcare stakeholders analyse trends that can be used as a predictive analysis tool. Furthermore, the app also provides an appointment booking module and patient engagement tool along with billing/ invoicing solutions and serves as an “end-to-end” clinic management solution.

Additionally, the platform provides robust doctor-patient collaboration tools which empower the creation a fully digitized clinic. This platform uses AI, automation and visual aids to create a patient-centric digital healthcare management information system and a next generation online clinic. With enrollment of over 3100 hospitals and health centres, KiVi Health manages over 2 million patient records and provides services to more than 2,000 doctors through its website and mobile app. It was founded in 2015 by Indian School of Business Alumni, Bhanu Mahajan & Rajandeep Singh.

Speaking about the acquisition, Founder & CEO of Netmeds.com, Pradeep Dadha said, “We continue to develop a well-rounded healthcare eco-system around Netmeds. The acquisition of KiViHealth is a shining example of an innovative, technology powered, next-generation health care application that caters to the needs of a modern-day doctor. With this acquisition, Netmeds.com adds to the portfolio of technology driven solutions as it transforms the brand into a complete healthcare product and service company.”

Speaking about the features of the app, Pradeep Dadha said, “The platform not only creates a digital patient health record repository with the ‘digital prescription pad’ tool, but also powers day to day operations such as appointment booking, invoicing & medicine inventory management. It serves as an end-to-end clinic management solution.”

Speaking about the acquisition KiViHealth co-founder Bhanu Mahajan added that, “KiviHealth has been well-received by the medical community which has embraced this new-age doctor/patient collaboration tool. Netmeds.com is the perfect partner to help us achieve the scale that we believe is within our grasp.”

“Being under the aegis of one of the most trusted brands in e-healthcare space will inspire a greater level of confidence, accelerate our growth and help us achieve our vision of being a universal digital healthcare management platform,” KiVi Health Co-founder, Rajandeep Singh added.