New Gurgaon Abuzz in Women’s Day Fervour

International Women’s Day fervour has engulfed New Gurugram. Three condominiums of DLF Gardencity namely; New Town Heights, sector 90 and The Skycourt, sector 86 and Regal Gardens, sector 90 held engaging activities for the women residents. The event saw an enthusiastic participation by residents.

The celebrations at The Skycourt comprised of a variety of fun activities- a fashion show in which all the women present walked the ramp, singing, dancing, quiz musical chair etc. The chief guest of the occasion was Dr. Gayatri from Medeor Hospital (erstwhile VPS Rockland) who gave a women-specific health talk to the ladies present. The event ended with ladies playing rounds of Tambola.

New Town Heights, 90 celebrated the day with power-packed fitness sessions conducted by its residents. Ms. Priyanka of NTH90 conducted a yoga session and Ms. Shurit of the same condominium conducted a zumba session which women participated with great enthusiasm. Senior citizens distributed clothes amongst all the female ground staffs of NTH90. Similar to The Skycourt, the event ended with a round of Tambola.

“It was wonderful to spend time with all the ladies of condominium. We really felt special and the activities were super fun. Many thanks to DLF Gardencity.” said a resident of The Skycourt.