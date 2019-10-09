New Gurugram Residents kick started cleanliness drive

Keeping up with the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign, Enviro – the facilities management wing of Vatika Group along with the residents of New Gurugram kick started the cleanliness drive and waste management program today(150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) at Vatika India Next. This will be a 45 days campaign which will include different activities.

Speaking on this Colonel Mehta, Head Residential said “With rapid urbanization, the country is facing massive waste management challenges. Over 377 million urban people live in 7,935 towns and cities and generate 62 tonnes of municipal solid waste per annum. Only 43 million tonnes of the waste is collected, 11.9MT is treated and 31MT is dumped in landfill sites. Through our cleanliness drive, we will ensure that every resident and individual can contribute towards the environment and be a part of Clean India”.

The activities undertaken under this will not only convert waste to manure, recycle and reuse different waste’s but also reduce the amount of waste generated. Under the aegis of this programme, multiple activities will be carried out like best slogan competition by residents, ‘best out of waste’ children activity, poster making competition, cleanliness drive, seminar on “How to reduce Plastic in our Daily Life”, educating residents on the initiatives & waste management. The long term campaign will be led in various fronts such as a collection of e-waste (batteries, chargers, laptops, mobiles and other electric appliances), waste segregation and beautification of Vatika India Next (partnering with RWA’s and other societies) and waste converter which is now mandatory by MCG.

“We are proud to be associated with Enviro and are actively participating in making our project the cleanest pin code in Gurugram. Our colleagues are participating in various innovative initiatives like wearing bibs for 45 days and preparing the best slogans on cleanliness. We look forward to an active support from all the people residing in the society and outside to make this initiative a bigger success.” Said Saadhon Mallik, HouseKeeping Staff.

Vatika India Next, a 546-acre township generates close to 3 tonnes of waste every day. This includes kitchen waste, plastic, paper, and glass waste. A family or, in urban India generates anything from 1 kg to 2 kg of waste every day that is around 300 kgs. This waste is mostly non-segregated and adds to landfills leading to air, water and soil pollution. By running the cleanliness drive, Vatika India INXT aims to educate the residents on major environmental concerns and provides them with a solution of effective waste management.