New Technologies In The Oil And Gas Industry

Most people aren’t privy to the newest developments in the oil and gas industry, as there is a large hype surrounding the industry. The hype, unfortunately, is not focused on how the oil and gas industry is working to become safer and more efficient.

Fortunately, the production growth and new technologies in the industry have spawned what has been called the Shale Revolution. New drilling technologies mean that the oil and gas industry can go places it has never been able to go before.

Check out a brief look at a few ways new technology is changing the oil and gas industry, and stay informed.

Secured cloud computing

Cloud computing makes the oil and gas industry safer by offering the ability to get real time information about processes, machinery, and other aspects of the job. Cloud access makes information transfer instantaneous.

The instantaneous transfer of vital information gives engineers a more accurate picture of how their operation is running and enables them to make appropriate changes for efficiency and quality.

Preemptive maintenance

When you’re in the oil and gas industry, you can’t afford to wait until something breaks to fix it. Proper maintenance and preemptive maintenance is what will keep your people and your operation safe.

Before a mechanic ever sets physical eyes on a specific system or piece of hardware involved in your operation, special tech tools can diagnose risk. If your casing running tools (or CRTs) are malfunctioning in any way, your digital connection to the machine can give your mechanic a heads up.

Tech helps build effective drilling strategies

Technology has provided drillers a way to concoct effective drilling strategies by offering an invaluable connection between historic data and real-time data. You can gather well-site data, and use the information you gather to decide where to place new wells.

Use the historic data to decide your approach to the material, and maximize penetration and efficiency on every well. Technology gave prospectors direction and made manual scouting obsolete.

Asset reliability and integrity

Technology provides top of the line insight which is based on a complete knowledge of an asset. This ability minimizes the chance of experiencing a catastrophic failure, and ultimately saves the lives of humans and nature.

Technology also grants the ability to compile useful data on your machinery, and highlight trends or complex performance relationships that may be overlooked in daily tactical reports.

Industrial Internet of Things

The widespread availability of information on any surmisable subject makes the industrial IOT a valuable asset of the oil and gas industry. No matter the issue or the question, you can likely find a solution with quick access to the web.