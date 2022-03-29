News18 Assam is back with Assam Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022

News18 Assam is back with one of its prestigious awards to applaud the work done by the healthcare industry through Assam Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022

~ News18 Assam in association with Oil India Ltd. acknowledges the contribution of the members of the healthcare industry in Guwahati ~

29th March 2022: Every year since 2019, News18 Assam NE has commended the people and organizations that have contributed to the development of the healthcare industry in Assam. With the addition of more and more names, the award’s credibility has been established, and it has become one of the most distinguished awards in the state’s healthcare industry. This year, the Assam Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 was held on March 22 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. In the fourth year of this award, Oil India Ltd. is the presenting sponsor, and National Health Mission Assam, Health Director (FW) Assam, Assam State Aids Control Society, and State Bank of India have supported the award as associate sponsors.

The ceremony was attended by prominent doctors, medical entrepreneurs, medical NGOs, and officials from government agencies. Mr. Keshav Mahanta, Hon’ble Minister – Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, IT of Govt. of Assam graced the event as the Chief Guest. He in conjunction with Mr. Rajesh Sareen, Executive Vice President of Network18 did the lamp lights and gave away the Trophies and Citations to the deserving awardees.

The event witnessed some of the awe-inspiring cultural performances by people like Bhaswati Kalita, a famous dancer who graced the stage with Krishna Bandana. Alongside, the beneficiaries of Mission Smile performed an excellent entertainment show to thank the doctors and the government of Assam. The winners are selected after consideration of nomination forms by a panel of experts represented by Dr. Jadunath Buragohain, Dr. AJ Kalita, and Mr. Mahadev Deka.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Assam Keshav Mahanta said; “Doctors and other health workers will be encouraged by this noble initiative organized by News18 Assam. Referring to the great work of the Assam government in the medical field, I am elated to inform you that within the next 4 to 5 years there will be 24 more medical colleges operating in the state. In addition, 10 cancer institutes will come into effect soon. I thank the entire team of News18 for appreciating the healthcare industry in such an innovative way.”

In addition to the distribution of awards, a round table was held with the theme ‘Telemedicine’ – a platform for Resilient Health Ecosystem, which was moderated by Mr. Niloy Bhattacharyya, Associate Editor of News18 Assam NE. The Experts of the Panel were Dr. Mandeep Sarma Basistha, State Nodal Officer, Teleconsultation (NHM), Dr. Syed Tanwir Alam, Joint Director of Medical Education, Assam, Prof. Budhaditya Hazra, Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT- Guwahati, Dr. Brajendra Lahkar, Director, Internal Medicine and Critical Care, Health City Hospital and Dr. Arup Jyoti Kalita, Social Development expert, and Intersectoral Engagement expert, National TB Elimination Program.

Such endeavours are a token of gratitude towards the commendable job done by our healthcare industry personnel. To witness the complete coverage, tune in to News18 Assam Northeast and meet the pioneers of the health ecosystem in Assam.

Exclusively on News18 Assam on March 29th, at 10 p.m.