NMDC Committed to fight COVID 19 for a safe and healthy India

Keeping in view the prevalence of Covid-19 and the guidelines issued by the Government of India, NMDC is implementing various preventive measures at the headquarters, plants and offices to protect the employees and their families against the spread of CORONA virus (COVID-19).

The NMDC family (Employees, stakeholders and their family members) have been requested to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on 22nd March as suggested by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

For the 5500 employees and 20,000+ NMDC family members, good health is the primary concern. NMDC has implemented the preventive measures in office premises like thermal screening of temperature of all employees at the entrance, provided masks to sanitation and security personnel & usage of sanitizers, restriction on entry of visitors, massive awareness campaigns using visual communications like display of banners, posters, hoardings, electronic boards etc. at offices and plants premises in headquarters, Bailadila iron ore mines, Steel Plant at Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh), Donimalai iron ore mines and plant (Karnataka) and Diamond Mining Project (Panna in Madhya Pradesh). We are also focused on disinfecting and sanitizing the work stations, washrooms and pantry spaces at regular intervals. Prolonged chronic treatment employees, pregnant ladies and those employees vulnerable to contagious diseases have been given work from home permission.

NMDC is also promoting social distancing among employees and they are being advised to have their breakfast/ lunch/ tea at their own tables for the next few weeks. The gyms and sport rooms will not be operational till further instructions.

As instructed by the Government of India, the working hours of all employees are being staggered, so that to avoid mass gatherings at the time of reporting and closing of duty. NMDC has also drafted daily & weekly roaster for employees. All meetings are being avoided and if required, meetings are conducted by web or video conference.

All the apprentices and trainees have been given paid leave, employees are advised not to travel outside their headquarters, and all employees have been advised not to travel either domestic or international.

NMDC at all its offices, mines, townships and nearby villages distributed pamphlets on do’s & don’ts and disinfectant soaps to each and every household; where in more than 20,000 families were covered. Public awareness created by mobile vehicle announcements in townships and nearby villages.

The Senior Management is taking regular review of the precautionary measures taken up for preventing COVID-19.