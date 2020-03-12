NMDC Sweeps corpcomm awards

A proud moment for NMDC, India’s largest Iron ore producer, NMDC bagged Eight Corporate communication Excellence Awards 2020 in a grand ceremony organised during the 14th global communication conclave by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at Bangalore recently. The awards ceremony graced by Shri Basavraj Bommai, Minister of home, Govt of Karnataka, Justice HN Nagmohan Das, Former justice, High Court of Karnataka and Shri N Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore.

NMDC won awards in the eight categories, i.e. NMDC Dairy Large size – Platinum, House Journal in Hindi – Gold, Annual Reports 2018 – 19 – Gold, CSR Campaign – Silver, NMDC Table Calendar 2020 – Silver, NMDC wall Calendar 2020 – Silver, NMDC Dairy small size – Bronze and also for Corporate brochure.

The overall performance category, NMDC was awarded with runners up shield among 80 + national and international corporates.

Shri P Jaya Prakash, DGM(CC) and Shri K. Srinivas, Regional Head represented NMDC at the ceremony. NMDC has been a regular participant and has consistently won awards in the past also in various categories. One of the key factors that helped NMDC sweep the awards this year is its strong communication process- both internal and external apart from continual CSR efforts of the company.

Commenting on the awards sweep, Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC, said, “I congratulate the Corporate Communications department for their remarkable endeavors to promote NMDC’s exercises to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

Shri P Jaya Prakash, DGM(CC) was also honoured in an individual capacity and inducted to the PRCI HALL OF FAME for the year 2019 -20.