NoBroker introduces Society Maintenance Payments, Makes Rent Payment More Rewarding

NoBroker.com, India’s largest brokerage-free real estate portal that connects property-owners and property-seekers directly, has launched maintenance payments across its brands, NoBroker, NoBrokerHood and SocietyConnect.

As a launch offer the company has partnered with SBI to offer flat 300 cash back on maintenance payments of the value of INR 6000 or above on using SBI credit card. The offer can be availed by residents of societies using NoBrokerHood and Society Connect.

The same offer can also be availed by residents of societies that are not using NoBrokerHood by entering the society details, the bill details and transfer account details on NoBroker Pay to make the payment instantly.

The beauty of the solution is that the amount reflects in the society’s bank account instantly as compared to tradition ways of payments via cheques, cash or other society maintenance apps which takes minimum 2 days to reflect in the account.

Commenting upon the partnership, Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of NoBroker said, “We are committed to bring digital payments in the real estate. People traditionally use cash or cheque for maintenance payment and it used to take 2-7 days for amount to be reconciled by society. Residents have been struggling with reconciliation issues. By paying through the NoBrokerHood, Nobroker or the SocietyConnect apps, the maintenance payments can be made instantly and seamlessly. We have seen surge in digital cashless solutions over the past few months. Our team is consistently working to minimize the impact of the current crisis and innovate solutions to their advantage.”

Last month the company rolled out 5% cash back on rent payments made on NoBroker Pay using HDFC Payzapp. The offer has been extended on customer demand. The company is persistently innovating while providing easy payment solutions on their platform.