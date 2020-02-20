Notable Pre-Owned Luxury Car Brand, Big Boys Toyz Has Plans For Ahmedabad Market

One of India’s largest dealer of pre-owned luxury cars, known for offering brand-new as well as refurbished cars at affordable prices, is proud to announce their expansion plans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The store is yet to begin the development process, but it is expected to be opened within the financial year of 2020-21. More information on the store opening will be provided further on, prior to opening.

BBT entered the pre-owned luxury cars market in 2009. Today there are three one-of-a-kind stores in India, namely – Gurgaon (Headquarter), Mumbai (Studio), and Hyderabad (Studio). With them running in full swing, Jatin Ahuja, MD and Founder of Big Boy Toyz, has major expansion plans for this financial year.

He commented that, “BBT is glad to choose Ahmedabad as our next store location, a prime one in Gujarat. We look forward to reaching out to our passionate buyers in this area and becoming a household name for our local customers here. And we are not going to stop here as more stores are in the discussion phase and shall be announced shortly”.

Through its unique architecture and top-notch interiors, BBT offers choices of about 30 luxury car brands with over 150 exotic car collection for customers to create a personal style of their own.