NSE, Warburg Pincus backed CAMS, files for IPO

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s largest technology driven financial infrastructure and services provider to the growing mutual fund industry, serving an AAUM of Rs. 18.7 trillion as on November, 2019 which is 69.4% of total mutual fund assets held by 16 Mutual Funds, on Thursday filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will be an Offer for Sale (OFS), in which 1,21,64,400 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each will be offloaded by the Great Terrain Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), NSE Investments Ltd , Acsys Investments Ltd, HDFC Ltd and HDB Employees Welfare Trust The issue includes an eligible employee reservations of upto 1.5% of the post offer paid up equity share capital. The Net Offer will have a 50% allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non Institutional Investors and 35% to Retail Individual Buyers.

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited.

Market sources estimate the IPO size to be anywhere between Rs. 1500-1600 crore

Spearheading the financial services segment since over 2 decades and augmenting fund growth, CAMS, offers an integrated canvas of services across physical and electronic touch points for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions for the BFSI sector, largely to the MF industry, in services of transaction origination and execution, payment, settlement and reconciliation; dividend processing, record keeping, report generation, intermediary empanelment and brokerage computation and compliance related services via its proprietary technology platforms and application suites such as myCAMS (2.9mn users), GoCORP (2400+ users), CAMSsmart, digiSIP, digiINFO,edge360 which caters to investors and intermediaries

The AUM of equity mutual funds serviced by CAMS grew from Rs. 2,180 billion as of March 31, 2015 to Rs. 6,643 billion as of March 31, 2019, at a CAGR of 32.1%, and as of September 30, 2019 was Rs. 6,701 billion.

According to the DRHP, its total income and profit after tax for FY19 stood at Rs. 7,114.96 mn and Rs. 1308.95 mn respectively, its revenues have grown at a CAGR of 19% since 2017.

CAMS, the largest registrar and transfer agent for MFs going forward seeks to maintain its leadership position by deepening its technology integration and improving its value delivery, in addition to its focus on growing its business across insurance, electronic payment collection, Alternative Investment Funds, KYC Registration and Software Solutions.

According to the CRISIL Report, AAUM of the mutual fund industry has grown at a CAGR of 16.2 % between 2010 and 2019. This growth was led by increase in share of mutual funds in household savings as well as the increase in number of individual and institutional investors investing in mutual funds. Indian MF industry has a lot of headroom to grow keeping in mind higher disposable incomes and investable surplus, a growing investor base, increasing financial savings and Govt fillps towards awareness, ease, digitization and perception of MFs as a long term wealth creator