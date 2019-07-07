Oakridge International School Excel In Ibdp Grade Xii 2019 Results

Students of Oakridge International School, Gachibowli campus, have achieved great results in the IBDP grade XII 2019 batch.Devanshika Bajpai, has topped the school with the highest score points of 43, followed by Srikari with a score point of 42. The school average points are 33.3 and astaggering 41.5 percent of the students registered scores of 6 and 7 across subjects.

Speaking on the achievement top scorer -– Devanshika Bajpai–“The University of Oxford was a dream I inherited in some ways from my family. I always knew that history would form an important part of my life, but it was after joining Oakridge in the sixth grade that the subject became tangible to me- the credit for my academic interest in the subject must go to the faculty at Oakridge who, through their in-depth knowledge and unique approaches to learning showed me that my future lay in this direction. Thanks to a zeal for academics, as well as leadership skills nurtured at Oakridge, I will be reading History at Somerville College in the University of Oxford- an institution which hails Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher as alumni- starting this October.”

Speaking on the achievement second top Scorer – Srikari–“Transitioning from CBSE into the IB Diploma Program was one that required me to be very persistent in my efforts consistently learn but also needed me to adapt quickly. However, Oakridge allowed this journey to be one of self-discovery and one filled with memories with its global outlook, a variety of co-curricular activities and most importantly endless resources. My teachers never hesitated to go the extra mile to enhance my learning and expose me to a wider range of skills. I’ll be attending UCLA this fall pursuing an economics major. It’s safe to say that my experiences in the Diploma Program at Oakridge make me feel confident to use my intellectual capacities to help my community and be fearless in my pursuit of learning.”

“Speaking on the occasion, MsHema Chennupaty, Principal Oakridge International School (Gachibowli campus)said “Oakridge lives up to its reputation of giving excellent results. Not just in terms of high scores but also in achieving high averages in all subjects. The high point of the results is definitely the Theory of Knowledge and Extended Essay grades where the students have surpassed themselves. The teachers and students have worked very hard to achieve this good result. ”