On World Environment Day, M3M Foundation planted 200 saplings in Government Girls’ Middle School, Tauru, Nuh

● Under the Sankalp program, M3M Foundation planted saplings of Neem, Jamun, Banyan, Shehtoot and Pipal in the government school in Kaliyaki village of Tauru block, Nuh district of Haryana.

Haryana, Tauru, 5th June 2022: Taking an important step towards saving the environment, M3M Foundation has planted more than 200 saplings of Neem, Jamun, Banyan, Shehtoot and Pipal in the government school of Kaliyaki village, Tauru, in the Nuh district of Haryana under the “Sankalp” program. Along with M3M Foundation President Aishwarya Mahajan and his team, there were Sarpanch Shri Ramchandra Ji, village people, school principals, teachers, and children who participated enthusiastically in collaboration with Sir Syed Trust, taking a pledge to save the environment.

Today, the environment is being affected badly due to industrial waste, pollution and harmful extract particles that have mixed with the environment. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the environment in every possible way.

Speaking on this campaign, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “The benefits of the Sankalp programme will reach the people from the grassroot level and will bring a helpful socio-economic change in rural India.” The local community will also be more aware of environmental protection through the initiative. As a responsible organisation, it’s our duty to address all the environmental issues and contribute as much as we can to the welfare of your society. “

Talking on this day, a schoolboy, Rehan, said, “Today we are planting trees with the M3M Foundation, and I am very happy to be involved in this campaign.” I feel this is very much needed so that we can protect the environment, humans, and protect the animals and birds. It is very important to get some shade. Our earth will survive only when we all plant more and more trees and protect them. I thank the M3M Foundation for this initiative.”

Aishwarya Mahajan, President of the M3M Foundation, shared his thoughts and said, “It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect the environment.” The Foundation has always fulfilled its responsibility by coming forward for social welfare and global welfare. With the moto ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ we are working for socioeconomic transformation in collaboration with each citizen to raise awareness of the Sankalp program.

The M3M Foundation has pledged to plant one million trees across the country, and so far more than two lakh trees have been planted in different places. On the other hand, the M3M Foundation is also working on saving water and other issues related to it.

The M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, which is working towards bringing about equitable development to build a bright India. The main objective of the foundation is to work for education, the environment, health, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform rural life. The foundation believes in adopting an innovative approach to solve social problems through a self-sustaining programme.