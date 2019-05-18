One Mahalaxmi, a residential project rising high above Jacob Circle

One Mahalaxmi is soon to be a part of Mumbai’s most elite location, Jacob Circle. The project is up for possession by December 2022 and is well connected to prime locations in South Mumbai, Worli Sea Link and BKC. It is being jointly developed by Radius Developers and DB Realty.

Opus (Tower A) at One Mahalaxmi boasts of 229 residences, offering only 4 beds, being one of the largest in the vicinity. This project has created homes with the ideology, ‘It’s worthy of its residents’. With best-in-class floor-to-ceiling height, one of the largest swimming pools in the vicinity (150 feet length and 75 feet depth) and villa reminiscent residences, it has ensured the amalgamation of the best.

One Mahalaxmi is constructed using the Formwork Technology (aluminium formwork) and monolithic construction to boost stability of building with high quality finishing. This was enabled by the usage of high-grade concrete and fast slab cycle. The flooring in the living room, dining room and bedroom is of Italian marble with wooden flooring in the master bedroom. Each residence has a high-quality Chrome Plate (CP) and sanitary fittings. Key features in the project includes high speed elevators, CCTV monitoring, video door phones, fire rated doors in the main entrance, separate kitchen and servant entry (to ensure privacy) and centralized air-conditioning. The project also has double height entrance lobby, centralized concierge service desk.

Mr. Vivek Ram, Project Head at One Mahalaxmi said, ‘One Mahalaxmi not only redefines uber luxury living but also will be known for its technology prowess. I am sure our esteemed customers will cherish this slice of paradise in Mumbai. One Mahalaxmi has been designed to nurture every need of its residents. With its envy-inducing views and a promise of a palatial lifestyle, Opus at One Mahalaxmi will be the most sought project in South Mumbai’.

The property boasts of various amenities including two levels of clubhouse, 2.8 acres of blues and greens and more than 25 amenities. The property also offers a multipurpose play court, kids play experience zone, reflexology garden, cricket pitch, action zone, yoga zone, semi open squash courts, to name a few. There are also renowned schools, health care & social hubs in the vicinity, making it holistically convenient.