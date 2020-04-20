Origin by VitrA!

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces all-new Origin brassware and accessories. It portrays delicate minimalism. The collection differentiates from the ordinary with its simple slenderness: Precise edges, fine details, and noble colours. By challenging the existing perception of faucets and accessories, Origin offers an integrated and charming final touch to the bathroom.

To enhance the bathroom environment, Origin is in complete harmony across collections. Origin’s delicacy is empowered by the industrial craftsmanship and strengthened by the fine details. Bring character to your bathroom fittings with matching matt and polished finishes. VitrA’s Origin faucet is available in chrome, copper, matt black and brushed nickel and will instantly uplift your bathroom decor with its defined lines.

Origin is available in different heights, combinations, accessories and different types of basin mixers. They also, have different elements for an improved shower experience.

With strong and defined lines, our Origin brassware and accessories will bring your basin to life.