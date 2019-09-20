Pantaloons Celebrates the Pujo Rockstars this Pujo with its new campaign

Mumbai: Pantaloons, India’s leading fast-fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. celebrated the homecoming of Goddess Durga by unveiling its new campaign ‘Hello Pujo Rockstars’. This thematic campaign shows Pantaloons as a progressive brand that walks hand in hand with the go-getter spirit of today’s youth. It is a 360° campaign with a presence on TV, print, outdoor, digital, radio and in-store activation. Additionally, all of the Pantaloons stores have come alive with Pujo themed windows.

Talking about the new campaign, Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing & E‐Commerce, Pantaloons, said, “Pujo is the most popular festival in West Bengal and the perfect medium for Pantaloons to engage with our consumers and become more relevant in their lives as we celebrate with them. We are grateful to our loyal consumers for the phenomenal response that we have received so far from West Bengal and we will continue to work towards creating enriching experiences that bring us closer to our consumers.”

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the TVC showcases and celebrates the go-getter spirit of the youth today who goes all out to achieve their dreams. The lead of the new story is an ambitious young girl who aspires to perform during the Pujo Ashtami celebrations. When faced with a setback, she proves her metal and takes up the challenge to form her own destiny. The amplified festive fashion quotient, as well as the upbeat music of the film, is sure to resonate with the consumers.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai said, “Bengal has always had a strong culture of music and arts. This is what inspired the story of an all-girls band that puts up a stellar performance for Pujo. It is a tribute to girl power which in a way is the essence of this festival.”

The Festive Collection has been curated in traditional red, white and gold palettes, especially for Pujo. It is crafted in the most exquisite fabrics adorned with prints and designs that compliment all the festivities. The collection includes ghera skirts in beautiful prints and embroideries, brocade and embellished tops, kurtas in an assortment of prints and fits, ethnic bottom wear ranging from metallic prints to voluminous shararas and ethnic dresses.