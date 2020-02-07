Paula’s Choice Skincare launches its new skin balancing range in India!

For 25 years Paula’s Choice Skincare has been helping women take the best care of their skin with products containing ingredients proven by published studies to achieve amazing results. Founder Paula Begoun and her team of experts are focused only on giving skin exactly what it needs to prevent skin damage, repair skin concerns, and provide answers to skin’s complex needs. Now, Paula’s personal favorite skin care routine, her SKIN BALANCING range uniquely designed for oily/combination skin is coming to India!

“I’m incredibly excited to bring SKIN BALANCING to India. These products are staples in my personal skin care routine and standout for their distinctive combination of lightweight, yet hydrating formulas loaded with beneficial ingredients that fight environmental damage and brighten smooth and skin.” -Paula Begoun

Paula’s Choice SKIN BALANCING products are recognized world-wide for targeting enlarged pores, diminishing oily shine, while protecting skin and restoring/maintaining a healthier, younger complexion. Each formula works together to revitalize skin by enhancing and balancing hydration while also delivering antioxidants and other proven ingredients to address signs of ageing, including wrinkles and dull skin.

Skin Balancing Oil Reducing Cleanser:

Using a great, mild, fragrance-free cleanser is an essential first step to having great skin. Our Skin Balancing cream-to-foam cleanser quickly dissolves makeup/oil and removes impurities for a clean start—all without leaving skin’s barrier dry or tight. You’ll be amazed what a difference this makes when you switch over from damaging soaps or drying cleansers that leave skin in a compromised state instead of healthy and refreshed.

Price- Rs.1560

Skin Balancing Pore Reducing Toner:

This daily facial toner contains only nourishing ingredients and nothing that could irritate or dry skin. It immediately feeds skin with replenishing hydration, plus ingredients that diminish excess oil and minimize enlarged pores. This exceptionally lightweight liquid refreshes skin while providing high quality potent antioxidants, soothing plant extracts and niacinamide.

Price- Rs 1980

Skin Balancing Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (day):

This is sunscreen reimagined in a way that will make you love using it every day (and you need to use sunscreen every day of your life, rain or shine). It has a beautiful lightweight feel with a complex formula that not only protects from sun damage but also delivers a nourishing supply of antioxidants to fights environmental damage.

Price- 2640

Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel (night):

This weightless, refreshing gel moisturizer supports and deepens the level of hydration, reduces pore size, and adds a brilliant array of antioxidants to provide additional protection from environmental stress. It is a truly advanced formula with proven ingredients to achieve results you’ll love seeing in the mirror every day.

Price- 2640

Strike the right balance with the all new Skin Balancing range and give your skin the glow it deserves!