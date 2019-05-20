Pearson India to focus on B2C business to accelerate growth

In line with the growing need for self-development and adaptive learning, Pearson India, the digital learning company, aims to strengthen its presence in the B2C segment through a host of existing products and new launches. Targeting to build a robust B2C portfolio of 50% over the next 2 years, the company is poised to make a giant leap in the B2C segment with its innovative product line. As digital disruption in the education sector is heavily underway, students now expect new, predominantly digital and cohesive ways of learning.

In line with the B2C strategy, Pearson India has launched a first-of-its-kind adaptive assessment module – MyInsights – to aid students in preparing effectively for their IIT JEE entrance exam. Keeping the learners at the core, MyInsights offers assessments and time-based tests to adjust to the learners’ ability level and provide a personalized score and specific learning path for students to master the topic. It assesses (identify generic and specific gaps), measures (the clarity of conceptual understanding) and analyzes students’ performance in a convenient way by bringing value to the learners. Powered by the algorithm that adapts to each learner’s level of knowledge, the innovative product will provide a unique learning path to support students with their IIT JEE preparation.

Commenting on the development Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India said, “We have a formidable presence across all segments of education and now we are looking at creating a pipeline of innovative digital solutions, well-suited for learners. Our newly launched product MyInsights is an innovative platform that combines contextualized learning with world-class technology to offer better learning outcomes for IIT JEE aspirants. According to recent data, 11 lakh students appear for IIT JEE every year, however, less than 1% make it to the campus gates. IIT JEE examination is a crucial step for every engineering aspirant in the country and it requires them to have a clear understanding of the concepts, which will now be facilitated by MyInsights. This launch is a critical component of our B2C strategy for the Indian market and we will continue to add new consumer-centric products to strengthen our business in the country.”

In the fast-moving world, where tailored products and customer experience are a competitive advantage, Pearson India also offers PTE Academic and Pearson Professional Programmes that help students realize their dream of studying abroad and professionals to upskill and reskill to progress in their career respectively.