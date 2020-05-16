PepsiCo India provides over 4.5 lakh meals to the underserved communities in Varanasi

Varanasi: PepsiCo India, along with the global food and beverage company’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation today initiated a meals distribution program to provideover 4.5 lakh meals to the underprivileged communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Varanasi. The meals distribution program was jointly flagged off by Shri Ashok Dhawan, MLC, Uttar Pradesh; Shri Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate, Varanasi; Shri Harsh Pal Kapoor – Member Vyapari Kalyan Board, UP and Shri Vaibhav Kapoor, General Secretary, Sewa Bharti.

The meals distribution initiative is a part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHopeglobal program under which PepsiCo has committed to distribute over 10 million meals to communities most impacted by COVID-19 outbreak. These meals are being distributed in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation, Smile Foundation& CII Foundation across India.

Shri Kaushal Raj Sharma, DM, Varanasi, said, “We appreciate the kind gesture from PepsiCo India in these testing times and helping our district to provide the meals to the needy. COVID-19 has left a big impact on the livelihood of the marginalized communities and therefore efforts such as these are not only critical but will go a long way in helping the people. We sincerely thank the company for extending support and would be happy to see more companies taking a cue from PepsiCo India and come forward to help in these unprecedented times.”

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said,“Providing meals to the communities impacted by coronavirus pandemic is the most critical requirement. PepsiCo India would like to thank all stakeholders for supporting us in our initiative which has enabled us to reach out tounderserved families andcommunities within Varanasi. We are in this together and will continue to do our best to serve the nation in these challenging times.”

Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer – The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “COVID – 19 outbreak has created an unprecedented situation on ground and we are working closely with our donor partners such as PepsiCo India and the district administrations to help the families most affected.”