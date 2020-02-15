PhonePe launches “Karte Ja. Badhte Ja.” with Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced the launch of its new brand campaign “Karte Ja. Badhte Ja.” featuring Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. PhonePe is also the official co-presenting sponsor for the television broadcast of VIVO IPL 2020, and will be launching a series of TV ads during this IPL season. The five-week brand campaign is centered around PhonePe’s new Tagline “Karte Ja. Badhte Ja.” and reflects the role played by the company in India’s progress by catering to the varied aspirations and needs of its 20 crore users across the country. The campaign showcases fast transactions, convenient payment modes, simpler investment options, the Switch platform providing one-click access to over 100+ apps and PhonePe’s wide acceptance at over 10 million offline shops.

Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe said, “From small villages to busy metros, Indians are striving to progress and prosper. We see our platform as a trusted partner to those billion aspirations, bridging the digital divide and empowering Indians to transact conveniently and securely and aspire to do more and move ahead in life, one transaction at a time. Our vision is to liberate the flow of money and services so that everyone can unlock opportunities to progress at pace. Crafted with this belief, our new brand campaign is a reflection of everyday stories of progress with PhonePe. We are also excited to have Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt as the face of our brand as they are a powerhouse of talent and appeal to Indians across the country. They are both inspiring and bold and personify values like integrity and trust that strongly resonate with the PhonePe brand.”

Speaking on his continued association with PhonePe, Aamir Khan said, “PhonePe continues to innovate, grow and make digital payments and services safe and easy for millions of Indians. I am delighted to be a part of their amazing journey”

PhonePe is also the official broadcast sponsor of VIVO IPL 2020. This is the second year in a row when the company has partnered with VIVO IPL which continues to be the biggest sporting event of the year in India.

The current brand campaign will feature 4 TV commercials with Aamir and Alia, which will be spread across digital platforms, radio, print and cinema.