Piramal Sarvajal awarded with ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project’ by International Desalination Association

Piramal Sarvajal, a mission driven social enterprise has been honored with ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project’ by International Desalination Association. The award is an acknowledgement of the efforts towards leveraging technology to improve the lives of the communities through more sustainable business models.

Piramal Sarvajal has pioneered the concept of Water ATMs in India, setting up access-points for good quality potable water close to the communities that need it the most. They are a purification technology-agnostic company that brings the appropriate technologies for water treatment to each location (including RO in several places) based on the local raw water characteristics. Each such centrally located water treatment plant is then connected to the various dispensing/ATM units by a distribution vehicle. The ATMs are solar-powered and can also operate using grid electricity, so that they are available throughout the day. Another important feature of Piramal’s project is that all their units, located over multiple states of India, are fitted with sensors that feed data continuously to the cloud. This enables real-time monitoring to ensure that the project achieves its intended impact.

While Piramal provides maintenance services and training, the day-to-day management of the treatment and distribution plants are handled by local entrepreneurs from the communities that are being served.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuj Sharma, CEO, Piramal Sarvajal, said, “This award recognizes the fact that even existing and proven technologies require innovative approaches to reach the under-served last mile communities.”

Piramal Sarvajal aims to work towards reaching the last mile. It ensures studying and setting up plants, timely maintenance, spreading awareness and consumption of safe drinking water through its innovative and impactful solutions. The key considerations for efficient deployment of Piramal Sarvajal ATMs: