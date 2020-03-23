PokerBaazi.com launches new campaign ‘Moves like EndBoss’

PokerBaazi.com, one of India’s leading online gaming platforms, has once again created waves in the poker industry. With a catchy rap beat and a fresh new music video, the brand has millennials grooving to its tunes with players showing who has the best ‘Moves like Endboss’.

The engagement campaign is aimed at creating hype for PokerBaazi’s upcoming mega-tournament, ‘EndBoss’. Billed as ‘India’s Biggest Poker Tournament Ever’, the EndBoss promises a mind-boggling sum of money in its prize pool, and the campaign’s goal is to capture the life-changing experience one can have if they win.

Directed in a hip-hop style with dance choreography, the video brings to life the glory and emotion behind the game of poker and is sure to instantly connect with players from across the country. Adding to the distinctiveness of the rap are the catchy lyrics which perfectly encapsulate the attitude and mindset one needs to have while playing.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director at PokerBaazi.com said, “Poker is a game of skill and strategy that can only be understood once you experience the game for yourself. There is still huge potential for it in the country and we firmly believe that the EndBoss campaign will enable us to enter new markets with a message that resonates with players and reflects our brand identity.”

Leaving no stone unturned to popularize the song, the brand intends to rope in renowned dancers and popular names like Kunal More, The BOM Squad and Vicky and Aakanksha, thereby taking the campaign to a wide audience base.

PokerBaazi constantly works towards establishing new benchmarks by introducing exciting formats and different events for poker players. To expand and engage with new players, the company continually innovates and comes up with varied marketing strategies and campaigns.