Polymed receives ‘India Medical Devices Company of the Year’ Award

Poly Medicure Limited (Polymed), a leading Indian Medical device company, bagged prestigious ‘India Medical Devices Company of the Year. The Awards were conferred by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India during the 4thInternational Conference on Pharmaceutical & Medical Device sector here today. ‘Company of the Year’ Award was received by the Managing Director of Polymed Mr Himanshu Baid from the Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Statistics & Programme Implementation, Shri DV Sadananda Gowda.

Every year, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers presents the awards to the companies for their excellent contribution to the sector.

The Rs 500+ crore company, Polymed earns 70 per cent of its revenue from exports to over 100 countries. As a manufacturer of medical devices and disposables, the company produces more than 125 different types of products. The product range includes infusion therapy, central venous catheter, blood management system, surgery and wound drainage, anaesthesia, urology, gastroenterology and dialysis.

“We, at Polymed, are very thankful to the government for its commitment to boost indigenous medical device sector through ‘Make in India’ drive. The Award validates our efforts for continued support to the drive. With excellent R&D, Innovations and Quality, we are able to deliver both best-in-class products and provide an optimal experience for our customers. We look forward to build upon this success and support the Government of India in successful implementation of PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat) scheme which provides free healthcare to 50 crore people.” said Mr Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Polymed. During the event Mr Baid also attended Roundtable of Medical Devices CEOs, chaired by the Minister, to discuss Government policy and Challenges being faced by the Industry.

“We strive hard to establish high standards with new products. With several manufacturing plants and robust R&D facility,Polymed has enhanced its manufacturing capacity to over three million medical devices per day. The company is all set to tap huge potential in the domestic market as well,” he added.

The awards, which included categories like India Pharma Leadership, India Pharma Innovation of the year, and Indian Pharma Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year Award, underscored valuable contributions of Indian Pharma and Medical Device sector to the nation.